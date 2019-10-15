CONCORD — Concord Hospital is hosting the 2020 Music for Healing & Transition Program, Inc. MHTP, a nonprofit educational organization, offers a course of study for instrumentalists and vocalists, certifying its graduates as certified music practitioners. MHTP accepts both amateur and professional musicians.
CMPs are trained to use their musicianship therapeutically in a clinical setting, and are employed in healthcare facilities to create a healing environment by providing live music at the bedside. With education and clinical practice in the physics of sound and its effects on the body and psyche, CMPs respond improvisationally to support patients experiencing pain, anxiety, and muscle tension.
MHTP is offered in a year-long series of five weekend class modules on musical and medical topics, in addition to required reading and an independent practicum. MHTP faculty are experienced CMPs who specialize in their music or healthcare fields. The program is accredited by the National Standards Board for Therapeutic Musicians.
Class Schedule
Module 1: Jan. 17-19, 2020, live, via Zoom
Module 2: April 18-19, 2020, at Concord Hospital
Module 3: June 26-28, 2020, live, via Zoom
Module 4: Aug. 21-23, 2020, live, via Zoom
Module 5: Oct. 23-25, 2020, at Concord Hospital
Once students are accepted into MHTP, they prepare for the module-based coursework with advance readings, establish a relationship with CMP advisors, and work on repertoire. Following successful completion of the five modules, students are required to perform a 45-hour independent practicum. The maximum tuition cost for the program is $2,440. Students may receive tuition credit based on healthcare or musical experience.
For program application and course details, visit www.mhtp.org/purchase/application, or contact mhtp@mhtp.org or 833-267-6487.
