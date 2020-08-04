Mid-State Health Center will celebrate National Health Center Week, Aug. 9-15, and recognize their team as well as health clinics nationwide working to keep communities safe.
Community health centers provide preventive and primary care services to more than 91,400 patients in New Hampshire, and continue to do during the pandemic. Community health centers are committed to providing care to underserved community members and those who lack access to affordable, quality care. These centers lower health care costs by 24 billion dollars annually, reduce rates of chronic diseases, and stimulate local economies.
Robert MacLeod, Mid-State chief executive officer, said, “Now more than ever, our mission to provide high quality primary care to our community is essential.”
Mid-State also helps patients address factors that may contribute to poor health, such as poverty, homelessness, substance use, mental illness, and, lack of nutrition. They serve the community through telehealth and in-office visits. Despite the challenges this year, Mid-State has added more options for local access to healthcare services through the addition of an imaging center in Plymouth; welcoming the Alpine Clinic and access to orthopedics with the visiting specialist program; and expansion of RISE Recovery Services to include an intensive outpatient program.
While the response to COVID-19 continues, community health centers have stretched themselves to reconfigure services. During National Health Center Week, and every day, Mid-State recognizes the contributions its staff brings. For more information, call the Plymouth office at 603-536-4000 or the Bristol office at 603-744-6200.
