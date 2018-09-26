PLYMOUTH — Mid-State Health Center will open a "state-of-the-art" infusion center at 101 Boulder Point Drive on Monday, Oct. 1, providing a range of non-oncology infusion services and injections in a convenient primary care office setting.
Chief Executive Officer Sharon Beaty said, “We saw that utilization of infusion therapy is increasing, but there was not enough access in our region. In most settings, patients were paying too much out-of-pocket to receive their infusion therapy services. We found that we could provide infusion services at a fraction of the cost.”
Mid-State already offers a large array of services, including family medicine, behavioral health, substance use disorder treatment and dental services.
"Adding infusion therapy will provide local access to a needed service and further our mission," Beaty said. "Our infusion center will be the only primary care-based infusion center in the county, and will be instrumental in providing affordable infusion services in Grafton County and the North Country.”
OI Infusion Services, a New Hampshire-based infusion center management company, will assist in providing the services to patients. Beaty said, “Managing an infusion center is extremely complicated and different from Mid-State’s day-to-day workflow. For that reason, we partnered with the OI Infusion team to handle everything infusion-related.”
OI Infusion CEO Woody Baum said, “Our mission is help providers offer high-quality, low-cost infusion therapy and help lower the cost of infusion therapy for patients. Mid-State shares our vision of what healthcare should look like, so partnering with them was a no-brainer. We are very excited to help Mid-State offer this necessary service to the Grafton County community.”
The new infusion center will feature comfortable massage chairs, personal televisions, tablets and snacks.
For more information, call Mid-State’s Infusion Team at 603-238-3500.
