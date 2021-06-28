MOULTONBOROUGH — Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc. announced Meredith resident George Jewell as this year’s Charlotte A. Leavitt Award winner in recognition of outstanding volunteer service during their annual meeting on June 24.
The Community Caregivers’ Charlotte A. Leavitt Volunteer Award was established in 2014 to recognize outstanding volunteer service and is awarded to a volunteer who displays the qualities of commitment, dedication and passion to the Interlakes Community Caregivers mission as exemplified by co-founder, Charlotte A. Leavitt. The award was given to Jewell this year for his decade-long commitment to fulfilling the mission of Interlakes Community Caregivers to support the independence, safety, comfort and dignity of our adult neighbors.
“We are grateful for George’s dedication as a long-distance volunteer driver and as the Treasurer of the ICCI Board of Directors,” said ICCI Board President David Hughes. “His careful attention to detail and commitment to ensuring the financial integrity and sustainability of Interlakes Community Caregivers has been vital to the success of this great organization.”
Other Interlakes Community Caregivers volunteers who received recognition during their meeting were Paul Helfinstein for the most miles driven; Rose Roberts for the most hours donated; and Linnie Page for the most services provided in 2020. Three volunteers were also recognized for “going above and beyond” to support the mission of ICCI during the pandemic including Paul Helfinstein, Marie Samaha, and Nancy Law. In 2020, volunteers provided 1,898 services to over 150 Neighbors from Center Harbor, Meredith, Moultonborough and Sandwich.
For more information and to learn how you can volunteer, donate or receive support, please call ICCI at 603-253-9275 or contact@interlakescares.org
