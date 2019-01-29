MEREDITH — The Meredith Parks and Recreation Department will offer Wellness Wednesdays throughout 2019. On the last Wednesday of each month, there will be a discussion on a relevant topic with professional members throughout the community. These discussions and presentations will be held at the Meredith Community Center in Meeting Room A starting at 10 a.m.
The discussions will last for about an hour, and are offered free of charge. Wellness topics will vary, including topics in the medical field, as well as the process of change, growth and becoming aware of and making healthy choices in life.
The first of these talks will be held Wednesday, Jan. 30, with Susan Braddock from LRGH to discuss diabetes.
On Feb. 27, attorney Willis Sloat and elder care advisor Glen Badger will discuss estate planning. March will bring the topic of taxes with John Carrigg, CPA, and for April, Carissa Elphick, ServiceLink director for Belknap and Carroll County, will share her wealth of knowledge for resources within the area.
For more information, contact the parks and recreation department at 603-279-8197. Interested presenters should contact Sarah Perkins at sperkins@meredithnh.org or 603-279-8197.
