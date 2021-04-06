Medication Assisted Treatment and behavioral health appointment requests have spiked over the last year and yet, many continue to walk into emergency rooms seeking support. What many patients and people do not know is, the emergency department is not the only option when it comes to getting the care you need, fast. Patients of HealthFirst, and any member of the community, can now access expanded recovery services five days a week in Laconia and Franklin thanks to a collaboration between HealthFirst and the Greater Franklin Area Family Resource Center.
Medication Assisted Treatment is the use of medications in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies for the treatment of substance use disorders. This combination of therapies is effective and can help some patients to sustain recovery. HealthFirst first initiated its medication assisted treatment program to address the ongoing opioid crisis. People from all walks of life have become dependent on opioid medications and substances. HealthFirst’s patient-centered approach values and encourages treatment of the whole patient, including mind and body, physical and emotional. They have assembled a specialized team dedicated to helping patients achieve sobriety and live a life free of substances with a goal to help patients learn to live without drugs by developing healthier coping skills during their course of treatment.
This harm-reduction based program utilizes both Suboxone, Sublocade, and Vivitrol as medication assisted treatment and serves patients seeking recovery from substance use disorder, working in a clinical model in which the patient has access to an MAT provider, a LADC, a mental health provider, and a CRSW. The staff at HealthFirst works to support all patients to determine the appropriate level of care for them.
MAT and recovery support services have been available at HealthFirst Family Care Center in Laconia and Franklin, but thanks to this new collaboration, services are now being expanded to better serve the greater Franklin area via the Greater Franklin Area’s Family Resource Center which recently opened its doors on 175 Central St. in Franklin NH. Walk-ins are welcome between 10 a.m.-5 p.m. GTA-FRC Executive Director, Michelle Lennon states, “we recognize that everyone’s path to recovery is unique to them and HealthFirst and the GTA-FRC are working together to create a customized, comprehensive treatment and recovery support plan for each individual based on their recovery and life goals. Recovery coaches have personal experience and operate as peers. It really makes a difference in our ability to support people through early recovery and for the long haul. Sustaining recovery can be hard work, and it helps to have someone who has that lived experience.”
To learn more about HealthFirst’s MAT program or to schedule an appointment, call 603-934-1464 or visit https://healthfirstfamily.org/contact-us/ to complete our patient appointment request form.
