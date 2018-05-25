LACONIA — Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice offered the following information about stroke prevention during National Stroke Awareness Month:
Stroke is a leading cause of death and permanent disability.
Four out of five stroke victims have no apparent warning signs.
Up to 80 percent of strokes are preventable.
Lack of sleep and/or sleep apnea can contribute to a stroke.
Weight and activity are important factors in stroke prevention.
Other causes include smoking, diabetes and alcohol abuse.
High blood pressure is the leading cause of stroke.
Note that the leading cause of stroke is entirely preventable. Central VNA offers free blood pressure clinics all around the lake. Currently you can find regular free clinics in Center Harbor, Wolfeboro, Gilmanton and Ossipee, with more to come. Check the website www.centralvna.org/html/events regularly for clinics near you. Another great online resource is the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
