PLYMOUTH — May is Arthritis Awareness Month, and Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health is reminding the community that exercise can help those affected by arthritis. Contrary to popular belief, exercise is beneficial for people with arthritis symptoms and can improve their overall health and quality of life.
Arthritis is a common condition that affects millions of people worldwide. The disease causes joint pain, stiffness, and inflammation, making it difficult for people to move and perform daily activities. While there is no cure for arthritis, proper exercise and physical therapy can help manage symptoms and reduce pain.
Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health has a team of experienced physical and occupational therapists who can help patients with arthritis come up with a safe and effective exercise plan. Our therapists work with patients to design individualized exercise programs that can be done at home. Even if you are homebound, our therapists can still help you stay active and healthy.
Regular exercise has been shown to:
• Reduce joint pain and stiffness
• Improve joint flexibility and range of motion
• Strengthen muscles and bones
• Improve balance and reduce falls
• Boost energy and mood
Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health encourages all people challenged with arthritis, to talk to their doctor about incorporating exercise into their treatment plan. Our team is here to support you and help you achieve your health and wellness goals.
To learn more about our home health physical and occupational therapy services, please visit our website or call us at 603-536-2232.
Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health is a trusted, nonprofit agency proudly serving 29 towns in central and northern NH since 1967. Expert services include at-home healthcare and physical therapies hospice and palliative care, and community programs including: American Red Cross CPR/AED/FA, Caregiver and Bereavement Support Groups and Ask A Pemi-Baker Nurse days at your local senior centers. Providing compassionate care with experienced staff who are trained, certified professionals and also your neighbors. In your time of need, we’re right where you need us.
Pemi-Baker is located at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth. For more information call: 603-536-2232 or email: info@pbhha.org.
