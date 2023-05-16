PLYMOUTH — May is Arthritis Awareness Month, and Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health is reminding the community that exercise can help those affected by arthritis. Contrary to popular belief, exercise is beneficial for people with arthritis symptoms and can improve their overall health and quality of life.

Arthritis is a common condition that affects millions of people worldwide. The disease causes joint pain, stiffness, and inflammation, making it difficult for people to move and perform daily activities. While there is no cure for arthritis, proper exercise and physical therapy can help manage symptoms and reduce pain.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.