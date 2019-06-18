GILFORD — Every day, people ask Patrick’s manager Leah Nelson questions about her lack of hair.
Nelson fields these queries with patience and grace, seeing them as an opportunity to educate people about alopecia totalis, an autoimmune disorder that causes people to lose all the hair on their bodies. The body attacks the hair and it falls out.
“The awareness of alopecia is slim,” Nelson said. “When men are bald, people don’t give it a second thought, but when you’re a woman, and you’re bald, it’s completely different. That’s just the way our society is. I want my story to empower people to just be who they are.”
Nelson, a 31-year-old Gilford Village resident, came to Patrick’s Pub & Eatery in a management role just over a year ago. She has a background in art education and the hospitality industry.
“I feel there is a real sense of community here,” Nelson said. “I have a good time with the staff and the owners Jeff and Allan Beetle. And then there’s the regular customers who come in year-round, many of whom have been kind enough to invite me into their homes. Their loyalty is a testament to how Patrick’s is run.”
Nelson had dark brown, shoulder-length hair until she was in her early 20s. She was a senior, studying ceramics at Plymouth State University, and bartending at The Common Man in Ashland when she noticed a bald spot on the back of her head. After a friend confirmed, Nelson called her aunt, who also has alopecia. “I kind of knew what it was,” Nelson said. “I knew that my aunt was bald and that she even wore a wig during my childhood.”
“Your body is trying to get rid of something it thinks is a threat,” she said. “It was really driving me insane. It was worse to try to keep the hair I still had, so I eventually shaved what remained.”
“Losing my hair bothered me a bit, but the harder part was when I lost my eyelashes and eyebrows,” Nelson said. “It changed the way I look. People I know from childhood don’t recognize me now when I run into them.”
Though Nelson tried a wig, she didn’t feel like herself. Instead, she embraces her look, and educates people who find it a curiosity.
After earning a bachelor’s in ceramics from PSU, Nelson studied for a master’s degree in art education from PSU, and then taught for four years at schools in southern New Hampshire. She always held part-time roles in the restaurant industry.
“I was always working three or four jobs at a time,” Nelson said. Eventually, she decided to pursue restaurant work full-time.
“I enjoyed being in the service industry more than teaching because it’s different every day, and it makes you think on your feet all the time,” she said. “I’m constantly problem-solving, so I never get bored.”
“My situation doesn’t feel that serious,” she said. “Some people have a really hard time with the hair loss, and the psychological effects can be damaging. I am lucky that, for me, it’s just hair.”
For information on Patrick’s Pub, call 603-293-0841 or visit www.patrickspub.com.
