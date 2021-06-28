The recommended daily dose of this vitamin is 90 milligrams for men and 75 milligrams for a woman.
For seniors, good eating habits improve physical health, which in turn has a positive effect on mental wellbeing and overall quality of life. Vitamin intake is often an important part of maintaining a healthy diet and getting the necessary nutrients.
As seniors age, vitamin deficiencies can occur for many reasons, such as skipped meals, medications interfering with the absorption of vitamins or certain health issues.
One vitamin that can greatly play a role in the quality of life of seniors is vitamin C. While usually associated with colds, this vitamin plays a part in keeping older adults healthy all around. Benefits of vitamin C include:
• Fights off colds: Vitamin C reduces the duration and severity of some illnesses
• Immunity boost: Assists in the formation of white blood cells, which help fight off infection
• Supports healthy joints: Helps form collagen, which helps hold skin, ligaments and cartilage together
• Builds strong blood vessels: Helps keeps blood vessel walls strong and resistant to damage
When people age, the need for vitamin C only increases as they become more susceptible to illness and disease. Whether it is preventing macular degeneration, heart disease, osteoporosis or cancer, vitamin C has a vital role.
Seniors that want to ensure that they are getting enough of this crucial vitamin on a regular basis should talk to a healthcare professional. Typically, avoiding vitamin C deficiency is possible with a healthy diet, but some older adults find that a supplement can be beneficial.
Foods rich in vitamin C are citrus fruits, bell peppers, tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, broccoli and cantaloupe.
Comfort Keepers Can Help
For seniors struggling to maintain healthy eating habits, Comfort Keepers caregivers can help with meal planning, grocery shopping, meal preparation and support for physician-prescribed diets. Our custom care plans focus on physical and mental health and wellness activities. Our goal is to see that clients have the means to find the joy and happiness in each day, regardless of age or acuity.
To learn more about our in-home care services, contact your local Comfort Keepers location today. Call 603-536-6060 or visit: nhcomfortkeepers.com for more information.
