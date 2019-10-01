LACONIA — The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk to fight breast cancer is open to the community. The 27th annual Making Strides in the Greater Lakes Region is Sunday, Oct. 6, at Opechee Park. Individual walkers are welcome. Registration will open at 9:30 a.m., opening ceremonies will start at 10:30 a.m., and the walk will follow.
There is no fee to register but all walkers who raise $100 will receive a long-sleeved event tee-shirt. The three-mile walk is noncompetitive. Before and after the walk, enjoy community-sponsored entertainment like a tent for survivors, group photos in a Harvest of Hope, a warm up with Body Design by Joy, the Plymouth State University ance team, and an obstacle course for children by the Downtown Gym. Nazzy Entertainment will be the master of ceremonies.
Funds raised will help the society provide free resources and support to women diagnosed with breast cancer. Dollars raised also fund research to find, prevent, treat and cure breast cancer, as well as help the society ensure access to mammograms for women who need them.
Avon is the national presenting sponsor. To join Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, visit makingstrideswalk.org/greaterlakesNH or call Kathy Metz at 512-490-8787.
