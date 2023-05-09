Maintaining a healthy weight and regular exercise can help prevent prediabetes and diabetes in seniors, allowing them to continue leading rich, fulfilling lives. Type 2 diabetes is a serious disease that affects an estimated 25% of adults over 65, and 50% have prediabetes. Knowing more about diabetes empowers seniors and family caregivers to create healthy diet and exercise plans that can help prevent the disease or slow its progression.

Prediabetes and diabetes types

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.