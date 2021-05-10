LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center will be hosting two free virtual events in May to raise awareness during Mental Health Awareness Month. Go to www.lrmhc.org/may for more information and to register.
“Tres Maison Dasan” film screening and panel discussion will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 via Zoom. “Tre Maison Dasan” is an intimate portrait of three boys growing up, each with a parent in prison. Directly told through the child’s perspective, the film is an exploration of relationships and separation, masculinity, and coming of age in America when a parent is behind bars. After the screening, a panel featuring incarcerated parents and their children will discuss how having an incarcerated parent and other adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) can lead to toxic stress and possible negative outcomes for our children. The event is free but registration is required. This film is presented by LRMHC, New Futures, The Family Connections Center at the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, and New Hampshire’s Department of Education’s Bureau of Student Wellness
'Orchestrating Change' Film Screening & Discussion will be from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 13 via Zoom. ‘Orchestrating Change’ is the documentary film that tells the inspiring story of Me2/Orchestra, the only orchestra in the world created by and for people living with mental illness and those who support them. Co-founded by Ronald Braunstein, once a world-renowned conductor whose career was shattered when his own diagnosis of bipolar disorder was made public, the mission of the orchestra is to erase stigma one exhilarating concert at a time. As they rehearse, perform and prepare for a major concert, these extraordinary musicians have no idea how much the orchestra will change their lives in poignant and powerful ways. There will also be a discussion with Me2/ Music Director Ronald Braunstein, Executive Director Caroline Whiddon, a Me2/ musician featured in the film and the two filmmakers. This event is free, but registration is required. This event is brought to us by Disability Rights Center in NH and the New Hampshire Community Behavioral Health Association.
Go to www.lrmhc.org/may to register, find mental health resources and support LRMHC. Follow on Facebook @LakesRegionMentalHealthCenter to stay up to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.