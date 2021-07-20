LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center is hosting its 10th annual Mental Health Awareness Online Auction. From Oct. 13-27, the public has the opportunity to bid on great products and services from around the Lakes Region. LRMHC is currently looking for sponsors or donations with a goal of raising more than $15,000 this year to support those in need around the Lakes Region.
Based on your sponsorship level, sponsors will receive valuable exposure on the auction’s website, weekly email blasts to more than 700 LRMHC supporters, and on all social media platforms between now and October. This is a great way to promote your business while supporting a local community nonprofit organization.
If you would like to donate, we are accepting gift cards, products and certificates for local services to auction off. Your name or business will be listed in our annual report, and your logo will be linked to your site with recognition on your auction item. The Center would be happy to pick up any local items as well.
LRMHC has an ambitious goal of making this year’s auction our biggest yet. The pandemic has brought many challenges to individuals, children and families, nonprofits and local businesses. But as the weight of the crisis is lifted, the longer-term impact on people’s mental health is becoming more evident and as such, the demand for our services continues to increase.
Go to www.lrmhc.org/auction or contact Jaron Jenkins at jjenkins@lrmhc.org or 603-524-1100 x219 to support us or for more information. The sponsorship deadline is Aug. 16. The donation deadline is Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.