LACONIA — LRGHealthcare will hold the grand opening of New Hampshire’s first donor milk dispensary, in partnership with Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast. All are invited to attend the Belmont Medical Center Open House and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the grand openings of Belmont Medical Center and its new donor milk dispensary.
The grand opening will take place Wednesday, Dec. 5, 4-6 p.m. at Belmont Medical Center, formerly Summit Health, 8 Corporate Drive in Belmont. The celebration will include a ribbon cutting, refreshments and information on receiving and donating milk, as well as other LRGHealthcare programs. Belmont Medical Center is the home of LRGHealthcare’s Caring for Kids pediatrics practice, Belmont Family Health, and soon, the LRGHealthcare Mothers’ Milk Dispensary.
A donor milk dispensary is a community location where a family whose baby has a prescription for donor milk can fill the prescription. Currently, babies in 11 New Hampshire hospitals can receive donor milk while hospitalized. However, once a baby leaves the hospital, if the baby still needs milk, the family must order the milk to be shipped from Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast in Newton, Massachusetts.
The milk bank collects milk from mothers who have more milk than their babies need; screens, pasteurizes, and tests the milk; then dispenses it to babies whose mothers do not have enough milk for them.
Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast has five milk drop-off sites in New Hampshire, but this is the organization’s first milk dispensary in the state. “A donor milk dispensary is a forward-thinking and innovative way to foster health and ensure that as many babies as possible have access to human milk,” commented Ann Marie Lindquist, director of community relations for Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast. “We are thrilled to partner with LRGHealthcare on this unique community resource.”
Milk donor screening, modeled after blood donor screening, includes health history, physician approval, and a blood test. These are some of the many measures taken to ensure the safety of milk for the newborn babies served by Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast. Milk from mothers who pass the screening is also pasteurized and tested by an independent lab to ensure safety before being dispensed to hospitals or families.
“We are proud to partner with Mothers' Milk Bank Northeast to be able to provide this unique service for parents and newborns,” stated Susan Coulter, MD, medical director for Caring for Kids. “Breast milk is the optimal nutrition for infants, and donor milk can provide a bridge to successful breast feeding when a new mother may be facing challenges in establishing her own milk supply. We are excited to be offering this valuable service to help support the best nutrition for babies, and peace of mind for parents.”
Families and healthcare providers seeking more information on receiving or donating milk should visit milkbankne.org. For dispensary hours and procedures, contact Caring for Kids at 603-528-0995.
