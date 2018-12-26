LACONIA — As LRGHealthcare prepares to enter a large phase of renovations to the Lakes Region General Hospital Emergency Department, a temporary entrance will be set up as of Thursday, Dec. 27.
Completely funded with personal donations from community members, this $7.5 million dollar Emergency Care ReimaginED project will serve to renovate the emergency department to current standards, while reorganizing the department to streamline patient flow, resulting in increased efficiency and a better patient care experience.
The emergency department remains open and ready to serve the needs of the community. To stay operational 24 hours per day, seven days a week, LRGH is setting up a temporary emergency department entrance starting Thursday, Dec. 27. The easiest access will be via Elliott Street or High Street. The parking lot immediately adjacent to the emergency department will be closed, however a nearby lot and other parking spaces will remain open. Look for signage directing patients and visitors to appropriate parking and the temporary walk-in entrance.
