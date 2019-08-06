LACONIA — LRGHealthcare now offers 3D Tomosynthesis mammography screenings to detect early breast cancer.
3D mammography increases the accuracy of screening mammography, allowing doctors to detect small breast cancers otherwise hidden behind overlapping breast tissue or within dense breast tissue.
During the 3D screening mammography examination, the x-ray tube moves in an arc motion, taking multiple low-dose pictures of each breast in a few seconds. The more detailed examination provides increased detectability of breast cancer with essentially no increase in radiation exposure, compression or time. 3D Mammography results in fewer recalls for additional imaging compared to a standard mammogram.
LRGHealthcare Mammography Departments are accredited by the American College of Radiology and by the Food & Drug Administration.
LRGHealthcare offers mammography at three locations in the Lakes Region: at Lakes Regional General Hospital, Franklin Regional Hospital, and Caring for Women.
To schedule a mammogram at LRGHealthcare at Laconia or Franklin, call 603-527-2899. For an appointment at Caring for Women, call 603-527-1855.
