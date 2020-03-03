LACONIA — Join LRGHealthcare for Everyday Living & Diabetes, a four-week, free class offered in March and again in April. Class will be held on Mondays, 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., The first session begins March 2, and the second sessions begins April 6. Both sessions will be held at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Class members will learn skills for living a healthy life with diabetes. Learn to set goals for improving diabetes with topics including managing blood sugar levels, healthy eating, physical activity, and relieving stress.
For more information or to register, call LRGHealthcare Community Education at 603-527-2948.
