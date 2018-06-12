FRANKLIN — The second annual LRGHealthcare Bridge to Recovery Walk, which took place on June 3 at Franklin Regional Hospital, raised more than $20,000 in support of mental health and substance abuse programs.
Nearly 300 walkers and volunteers took part in the walk over a 2-mile loop from Franklin Regional Hospital. The walk was followed by a springtime celebration on the hospital lawn, featuring a pulled pork, brisket, and chicken lunch, courtesy of Bill Wilcox/Rock House BBQ and Wilcox & Barton.
Musician Paul Warnick put on a show while children had their faces painted, and many took the opportunity to write messages on colorful ribbons in honor or memory of a loved one. Those messages now hang on a Tribute Tree in front of the hospital.
Event Chair Paul F. Racicot, who is a Recovery Clinic provider, said, “The second Bridge to Recovery Walk was a great celebration and success. Perfect weather, fun music, a phenomenal meal, and a crowd of people who are very connected to these causes all made for a very heartfelt day.”
In addition to the team of volunteers, the event had the support of several sponsors, including ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care, the highest-level Water Sponsor. Stroll Sponsor was the Franklin Regional Hospital Auxiliary; Shuffle Sponsors, All Metals Industries, AutoServ of Tilton, Franklin Savings Bank, and Thrift Clothes Closet; Balloon Sponsor Dr. Friend and Dr. Suarez and their families; and Skip Sponsor Beck & Bellucci, Inc.
Community partners included Globe Manufacturing Company LLC, Granite State Glass, Malone Dirubbo & Company P.C., Patrick’s Pub & Eatery, and R.M. Piper Inc. Other supporters include A Time to Keep Photography, Binnie Media, Carolee Longley, Concord Monitor, CVS/Caremark, Northeast Radio/Mix94.1, Rowell’s Services, Taylor Rental, and Paul Warnick.
To make a donation in support of mental health services and substance misuse programs at LRGHealthcare, contact the Office of Philanthropy at 603-527-7063 or philanthropy@lrgh.org.
