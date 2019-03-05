LACONIA — LRGHealthcare has announced the addition of a mothers’ milk depot at the LRGHealthcare Mothers’ Milk Center.
The addition of the depot service makes the LRGHealthcare Mothers’ Milk Center a full-service mothers’ milk dispensary and drop-off facility within the Belmont Medical Center. Both services are offered in partnership with Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast.
There will be a celebration of the addition on Wednesday, March 6, at noon, at the Belmont Medical Center (formerly Summit Health), 8 Corporate Drive, Belmont. Belmont Medical Center is the home of LRGHealthcare’s Caring for Kids pediatrics practice, Belmont Family Health and the LRGHealthcare Mothers’ Milk Center.
A milk depot is a community location where screened milk donors can drop off milk for shipment to a milk bank. The milk bank collects milk from mothers who have more milk than their babies need. It screens, pasteurizes, and tests the milk, then dispenses it to mothers who do not have enough milk.
Having the depot available means that mothers in the Lakes Region will be able to drop off their milk conveniently. With the opening of this location, the LRGHealthcare Mothers’ Milk Center joins 22 depots in nine states throughout the Northeast, including six in New Hampshire, managed by Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast.
“The milk depot was a natural next step in the progression of our wraparound services for families caring for infants,” said Dr. Susan Coulter, the medical director for Caring for Kids. “By removing the geographical barrier to donating, we enable mothers with more milk than their babies need to give the gift of human milk. The dispensary feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and we are proud to support the health and wellbeing of Lakes Region families.”
Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast is a nonprofit community milk bank accredited by the Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA). The milk bank has been screening donors, pasteurizing milk, and dispensing to more than 85 hospitals and to families throughout the Northeastern United States since 2011. For more information, see https://milkbankne.org.
For LRGHealthcare Mothers’ Milk Center hours and procedures, contact Caring for Kids at 603-528-0995.
