LACONIA — Lakes Region Community Developers was recently awarded a $3,000 grant from the Northeast Delta Dental Foundation in support of LRCD’s Adult Dental Program.
LRCD’s Adult Dental Program helps LRCD realize its vision of a Lakes Region where everyone lives in a home that supports good physical, mental and financial health, and is empowered to reach their full potential.
With limited options available in New Hampshire for comprehensive adult dental care through Medicaid, LRCD created its dental program in 2020. It is a cost-share program that helps LRCD’s tenants, most of whom do not have dental insurance, pay for dental services.
In 2021, the program provided 27 dental grants to low-income adults. Grants to residents have been for fillings, crowns, root canals, extractions, dentures, X-rays, cleanings and more. The program has motivated some participants to save for the other half of work that they are responsible for and take care of their dental health.
“We are so grateful for the support of the Northeast Delta Dental Foundation,” says LRCD Executive Director, Carmen Lorentz. “Accessing and affording dental care can be a challenge, but it’s so important to overall health. We are thankful for the support of Northeast Delta Dental and other funders in helping us continue our work in making dental care more accessible to our residents.”
Jennifer McGrath, manager, foundation & marketing initiatives at Northeast Delta Dental, comments, “It is our mission to improve access to oral health care in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. We are pleased to support Lakes Region Community Developers and the work they do in the community.”
