LACONIA — Lakes Region Community Developers was recently awarded a $3,000 grant from the Northeast Delta Dental Foundation in support of LRCD’s Adult Dental Program.

LRCD’s Adult Dental Program helps LRCD realize its vision of a Lakes Region where everyone lives in a home that supports good physical, mental and financial health, and is empowered to reach their full potential.

