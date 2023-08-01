08 COM paramedics

Lakes Region Community College's comprehensive one-year paramedic course will conclude its first year this month. Ten new paramedics will be certified and launched into the community. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College recently announced a new financial incentive for incoming paramedic students, as part of the state’s Higher Education Congressionally Funded Community Projects Program.

The new Paramedic Emergency Medicine Initiative will cover an estimated $8,000 per enrollment, leaving only $4,700 in remaining fees for the student to manage or explore alternative funding options, such as grants or sponsorships.

