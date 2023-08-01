LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College recently announced a new financial incentive for incoming paramedic students, as part of the state’s Higher Education Congressionally Funded Community Projects Program.
The new Paramedic Emergency Medicine Initiative will cover an estimated $8,000 per enrollment, leaving only $4,700 in remaining fees for the student to manage or explore alternative funding options, such as grants or sponsorships.
This initiative reflects the college’s commitment to empowering students and eliminating financial barriers for those pursuing careers in emergency services.
“The pandemic exposed underlying gaps in our health care system, including a shortage of emergency response professionals in New Hampshire,” said Senator Jeanne Shaheen. "This funding will eliminate many of the financial barriers facing students pursuing careers in emergency services and will ultimately strengthen our state’s health care services.”
LRCC's comprehensive one-year paramedic course will have concluded its first year this month, and the results have been nothing short of inspiring. Ten new paramedics will be certified and launched into the community, equipped with the necessary skills to make a profound impact in emergency healthcare services.
"New Hampshire is showing tremendous support for our mission to bolster the ranks of dedicated paramedics, and we couldn't be prouder to be at the forefront of this initiative," said Todd Robinson, associate professor of Fire Technologies & EMS at LRCC. "If you possess the ability to remain cool under pressure, are eager to make a real difference in your community and envision a rewarding and lucrative career, this is the golden opportunity you've been waiting for."
Classes are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Aug. 29, aspiring paramedics are encouraged to seize this chance to join the ranks of dedicated healthcare professionals.
For more information and to enroll, visit LRCC.edu.
