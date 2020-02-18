PLYMOUTH — Maintaining physical health while aging is a part of overall wellbeing. Making activity part of a daily routine becomes more vital during aging, but can also be more difficult.
Seniors should discuss their physical activity level and ability with their physician. For most, engaging in 30 minutes of moderate activity each day can have long-term benefits.
There are a variety of low-impact exercises and activities that can be beneficial for seniors by elevating heart rate. Older adults should always talk to their doctor before starting a new program.
Low-impact exercises include:
- Walking. Walking, unlike running, is easy on the joints. It doesn’t require special equipment or a gym membership. With a comfortable pair of shoes and a smooth pathway, anyone can start right away. For the most benefit, keep a brisk pace for at least 15-20 minutes.
- Swimming. With no stress on joints, swimming provides benefits including strengthened shoulders and increased lung capacity. Seniors can also take part in water aerobics or walk on underwater treadmills.
- Yoga. From improving flexibility and coordination to strengthening the core, yoga has also been shown to improve mood, focus, and overall mental well-being.
- Pilates. This exercise allows for very slow and concise movements, designed to improve posture and flexibility. Like yoga, Pilates is known to improve mental well-being.
- Cycling. With proper safety measures in place including a helmet, shin pads, and appropriate configurations, cycling can help not only the cardiovascular system but also the joints and various muscle groups.
- Weight training. Weight training can be done at home with small free weights or even objects that can be gripped easily, or at a fitness center. Consistent repetition is key, as is advancing to heavier weight over time.
- Leg raises. These can be done at home with no equipment. Stand behind a chair, hold the back, and move one leg to the side, and then lower back. Repeating with different variations can help strengthen lower back and thigh muscles.
- Dancing. The constant movement in dance classes can help circulation and flexibility. Attending classes can also provide opportunities to socialize and connect with others.
Comfort Keepers Can Help
Comfort Keepers can create individual care plans for every client. Plans include wellness goals that consider physical, mental and emotional health. Caregivers can help patients establish a daily routine that promotes a healthy lifestyle, like taking daily walks or providing transportation to the local gym. To find out more about in-home care services, call 603-536-6060, or visit nhcomfortkeepers.com.
