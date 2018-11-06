GILFORD — Life Line Screening is offering low-cost screenings for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions at Gilford Community Church on Nov. 15.
Screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
• Diabetes risk
• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
• Kidney and thyroid function, and more
The site is wheelchair accessible and parking is free.
Pre-registration is required.
Packages start at $149, but consultants work with patients to create packages that are right for their age and risk factors. A Wellness Gold Membership Program is also available, which allows customers to get all the screenings they need now, but pay $19.95 a month. To pre-register or for more information, call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.
