ALTON — Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice will give a free presentation entitled "Living Well While Aging" on June 20 at the Alton Senior Center, 7 Pearson Road. The presentation will last approximately 45 minutes, from 10:30-11:15 a.m., with time for questions and answers. All are welcome.
Susan Kelly, MPA OT/L, CEAS, is an occupational therapist who has been providing homecare in the Lakes Region for over 20 years. She will discuss strategies and practical techniques to help you live well while aging, including healthy foods and nutrition, fall prevention, home safety modifications, and exercise. An information packet will be provided.
This presentation, like all Central VNA offerings, is free and open to the public. Come learn some new tips and tricks, and make your silver years, or those of an aging parent, happy, healthy and full of life.
