LACONIA — Residents living in the Lakes Region can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Beane Conference Center will host this community event on Dec. 7, at 35 Blueberry Lane.
Screenings can check for levels of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; and kidney and thyroid function.
The screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.
Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with interested participants to create the right package based on age and risk factors. A membership program is also available, allowing customers to get screened and then pay $19.95 a month.
Pre-registration is required. Call 877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.
