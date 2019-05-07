LACONIA — Mental Health Awareness Month is observed in May in the U.S. Lakes Region Mental Health Center is joining communities around the country raising awareness of the mental health needs of the one in five Americans that will be affected by mental illness in their lifetime. Statistics include:
- More than 43 million adults experience mental illness in a given year.
- Nearly one in 25 adults, or 10 million people, in America live with a serious mental illness.
- One in five teens and young adults live with a mental health condition—half develop the condition by age 14 and three quarters by age 24.
- Each year more than 34,000 individuals take their own life. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death among adults in the U.S. and the third leading cause of death among adolescents.
“It is our hope that we will inspire others to raise awareness and take part in sharing information, resources and support for mental health conditions.” said Maggie Pritchard, executive director at LRMHC.
Lakes Region Mental Health Center has a number of educational and awareness events planned throughout the month in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.
May began with a kickoff event on May 1 at the New Hampshire Statehouse with remarks from Chief Justice John Broderick, Jr. Co-Chair of Change Direction New Hampshire, followed by a proclamation from the Office of the Governor recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month in New Hampshire.
Pritchard will be featured throughout the month of May on radio broadcasts on WEMJ and WEEI talking about workforce challenges and providing insight into the rewards of entering the mental health profession.
Also running the month of May on Lakes Region Public Access TV will be a panel discussion on trauma in children and adults and the impact trauma has on the family unit. Featured panelists include Ryan Aquilina, MS, LCMHC, clinical coordinator and MATCH supervisor for LRMHC Child and Family Services; Chris Burns, APRN, prescriber, clinical team and DBT team member; Jen Schmidt, LCMHC, clinical coordinator for LRMHC Child and Family Services and DBRT member; and Jayme Sullivan, MSW, CSP therapist, clinical team and DBT team member. Erica Ungarelli, director of the Bureau of Children’s Behavioral Health, Department of Health and Human Services will serve as moderator. LRPA is aired on Atlantic Broadband on channels 24, 25 and 26 in Belmont, Gilford, Laconia, Meredith and Northwood, as well a live stream by visiting livestream.com/lrpatv/channel25.
On May 9, LRMHC will have a vendor booth at Plymouth Regional High School’s Convergence event; a silent auction to raise awareness for mental health and substance misuse. Clinicians from LRMHC Child and Family Services will answer questions. On Sunday, May 19, staff will participate at the upcoming Health Expo at the Gilford Community Church at 11 a.m.
On May 22, the Granite State News Collaborative will host a community behavioral health conversation which will include staff from LRMHC, journalists, policymakers and other mental health, substance use recovery and treatment leaders from around the state to hear first-hand accounts of what it’s like to navigate New Hampshire’s behavioral health system, and to engage in a conversation about fixes to the challenges in that system. The goal of this event is to elevate the voices of people with first-hand experience in the discussion about solutions to these issues.
On May 23, look for LRMHC’s annual May insert 'Rooted in the Community' in the Salmon Press newspapers. The publication is devoted to raising awareness of the prevalence of mental health issues that many people face in their lives. This year’s edition will also focus on the collaboration LRMHC has with other local organizations in order to increase access to care, expand services and improve patient outcomes.
On May 24, the American Red Cross and the Lakes Region Mental Health Center are partnering to bring Red Cross Resiliency Programs to Veterans, service members, and military families. The first session, “Introduction to Mind and Body Skills,” will be held at the LRMHC Conference Center from 5:30-7 p.m. on May 24. The workshop series continues on June 14, and on the second Friday of every month thereafter, from June to December. Participants may attend one, some or all the sessions at no charge. The Resiliency Workshops aim to help improve coping abilities, communication skills and personal wellness strategies. Sign up for May’s workshop by visiting lrmhcmindbodymay.eventbrite.com.
For more information about Lakes Region Mental Health Center, call 603-524-1100 or visit www.lrmhc.org. Find LRMHC on Facebook and follow them on twitter.
