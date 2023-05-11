art auction

Lakes Region Mental Health Center is holding an art auction in May, recognized nationally as Mental Health Awareness month. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center is holding an art auction in May, recognized nationally as Mental Health Awareness Month.

Inspired by the theme “Celebrating Mental Health Through the Arts,” artists from all over the country have submitted art to be included in the auction, and 65 pieces were gifted to LRMHC in 2018. The extensive collection includes limited editions and originals by renowned artists such as Mel Ramos, Romero Britto, Phillipe Bertho and Warner Berges.

