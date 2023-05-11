LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center is holding an art auction in May, recognized nationally as Mental Health Awareness Month.
Inspired by the theme “Celebrating Mental Health Through the Arts,” artists from all over the country have submitted art to be included in the auction, and 65 pieces were gifted to LRMHC in 2018. The extensive collection includes limited editions and originals by renowned artists such as Mel Ramos, Romero Britto, Phillipe Bertho and Warner Berges.
“Serious collectors may be very interested in this collection,” said Beth Vachon, director of development and public relations. “There is truly something for everyone, from works valued upwards of $10,000, to Warner Brothers prints, originals of comic strips, all the way to the art of Vichy Bevanda, an exceptionally talented 14-year-old Florida artist with autism, whose amazing work has gone viral on social media.”
Local works of art are included as well, including a watercolor by Gilford artist Loran Percy, a colorized print of the Weirs mail delivery seaplane and paintings of local landscapes. Area high school students, community members, LRMHC staff and clients of LRMHC have submitted pieces.
“Art can be a great way to express emotions that are difficult to share, and that can play an important part in feeling understood. Making and appreciating art can reduce stress, lower anxiety and improve mood due to activating reward pathways in the brain,” said Maggie Pritchard, chief executive officer of LRMHC.
