LACONIA — Tai Chi 101 will be held Mondays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., from Jan. 24-March 1, and March 4–April 12, at the Lakes Region Creative Aging Center. The class is $70 per six-week session, and registration is required in advance.
Ben Low will lead the class, which will enable students to learn authentic Tai Chi, with a complete program of basic practices that are the foundation for all other Tai Chi form work and two-person practice. The program will introduce the fundamental Tai Chi principles of rooting, releasing, pulsing, spiraling, alignment, and flow, through stance and posture work, Tai Chi walking practices, and selected movements from the classical Yang Tai Chi forms. The program is designed to be appropriate for students of all ages and levels of physical ability. The entire program will take three months to complete. Due to the nature of this course, students must participate in the first series in order to continue to the second. Another course will start in April.
Register at the Lakes Region Creative Aging Center at 17 Church St., by calling 603-267-9867, or e-mail lhoward@bm-cap.org.
