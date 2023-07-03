LACONIA — Laconia Rehabilitation Center, a skilled nursing facility located in Laconia, it has been recognized as a 2023 recipient of the Bronze — Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. This award recognizes a commitment to improving the lives of patients and residents through quality care. The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program honors providers across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for our nation’s elders and individuals with disabilities.
“We are so proud of Laconia Center for being honored with a Bronze award,” said Melissa Powell, chief operating officer. “Quality care is at the core of everything that we do. This facility team has demonstrated its commitment to delivering ever-improving quality care to patients, residents and other customers. We are incredibly proud of their achievement.”
The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process that is reviewed and evaluated by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance over time to improve quality of life and care of long term care patients, residents and staff.
The awards will be presented during Delivering Solutions 23, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, Oct. 1-4, in Denver, Colorado.
