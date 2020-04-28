“Actions speak louder than words” is a common expression. Today’s column is about taking action, doing something positive. As C.J. June said, “You are what you do, not what you say you’ll do.” I think so much valuable time and energy are lost in the maze and confusion of waiting for something to happen - like just the right time… or waiting for someone else to take the first step. Let’s focus for today on: Just Do It!
You see someone is behind you leaving the supermarket and you have the quick thought, “are they close enough that I should hold the door for them or should I wait that 3 seconds, hold the door and say good day?” Just do it!
You are working from home, the kids are homeschooling upstairs via video conferencing, you decide to get yourself a second cup of coffee and notice the hot water is still ready for your wife’s tea. The thought runs through your mind, “maybe I could take a quick break with her, bring her tea (the way she likes it), and have a few quiet minutes together. Will she be upset because I am disrupting her schedule and busy day? Just do it!
You know your friend’s mother is having cancer surgery and she is very worried because her mom lives alone. You don’t want to bother her with a phone call, you don’t want to upset her more if she has had a long and stressful day with the hospital visit. Just make the call! Keep it short!
You know that your wife would love for you to spend a few hours with her getting her garden ready, but she wants you to “want to help” not to do it begrudgingly. Just do it…make her day!
You know that if you wear that favorite nightgown to bed, your husband’s mood will change and his tension from a pressurized day may evaporate. But, you’ve been mad at him because he hasn’t been affectionate towards you or attentive to your pressures. Just do it!
You know your partner loves getting flowers at work for any occasion. It makes her feel recognized and special. You think it is a big waste of money even though you can afford it. Just do it!
You dislike the in-laws. You have been relishing the social distancing requirements, but your wife is struggling with not seeing her family. She wants you to join a zoom conference but she is worried that you might say something antagonistic or sharp because on occasions you have slipped. She really would like you to be on the Zoom conference. Assure her that you are a grown man and can control things for one call. Just do it!
You are exhausted from a long day of work and stress. You plan to read your daughter one story and then go get yourself a beer and make some dinner. She wants you to read two stories because you haven’t read to her in a few nights. You’re exhausted…she pleads.
Just do it!
If both parties in a relationship focus on giving to the other,
then a great relationship is likely. If one side focuses on giving, it can jumpstart to a great relationship. If each side counts nickels, it is a vending machine. Just do the giving!
“Waste no more time arguing about what a good man/woman should be. Be One!” (Marcus Aurelius) Just do it! And here is a free offer. If you get yourself to the point where the good you know you want to do is being overwhelmed by negative messages coming from past experiences, send me an email, I will contact you and help you get over the hump so that you can feel the exhilaration of Just Doing It!
Tom Power is a family relationship consultant and the author of “Family Matters: A Layperson’s Guide to Family Functioning.” You can check out his website at www.familyconsultationservices.com or email questions to changeUprogram@gmail.com.
