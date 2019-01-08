MANCHESTER — The American Red Cross encourages people to help meet the urgent need for blood and platelets by giving blood this January, during National Blood Donor Month.

The Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood or platelets regularly, beginning in January.

All donors who give blood or platelets during National Blood Donor Month in January at Red Cross blood drives in New England will receive a $5 Dunkin’ Gift Card via email as a thank you. A valid email address must be provided at the time of donation.

Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS.

To learn more about hosting a blood drive and to sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive

In Belknap county, upcoming opportunities to give blood include:

Alton

Jan. 10, 1-6 p.m., at Saint Katharine Drexel Church, 40 Hidden Springs Road

Belmont

Jan. 15, 1-6 p.m., at St. Joseph Church, 96 Main St. 

Center Harbor

Jan. 11, 1-6 p.m., at Center Harbor Congregational Church, 52 Main St.

Laconia

Jan. 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Lakes Region Community College, 379 Belmont Road

Jan. 19, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at Penny Pitou Travel, 55 Canal St.

Jan. 25, 12:30-6 p.m., at Laconia Community Center, 306 Union Ave.

Jan. 26, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at AmeriGas District Office, 1150 Union Ave.

Meredith

Jan. 25, noon-5 p.m., at Interlakes High School, 1 Laker Lane

Tilton

Jan. 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road

Other opportunities in the Lakes Region in Grafton county include:

Bristol

Jan. 15, 1-6 p.m., at Our Lady of Grace Chapel, 2 West Shore Road

Plymouth

Jan. 17, 12:30-6 p.m., at Common Man Inn, 231 Main St.

Locations in Hanover, Lebanon, Lincoln, Lisbon, Littleton, Lyme, and North Haverhill are also open for blood donations throughout January.

Blood drives are also happening in Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford, and Sullivan counties.

