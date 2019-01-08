MANCHESTER — The American Red Cross encourages people to help meet the urgent need for blood and platelets by giving blood this January, during National Blood Donor Month.
The Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood or platelets regularly, beginning in January.
All donors who give blood or platelets during National Blood Donor Month in January at Red Cross blood drives in New England will receive a $5 Dunkin’ Gift Card via email as a thank you. A valid email address must be provided at the time of donation.
Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS.
To learn more about hosting a blood drive and to sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
In Belknap county, upcoming opportunities to give blood include:
Alton
Jan. 10, 1-6 p.m., at Saint Katharine Drexel Church, 40 Hidden Springs Road
Belmont
Jan. 15, 1-6 p.m., at St. Joseph Church, 96 Main St.
Center Harbor
Jan. 11, 1-6 p.m., at Center Harbor Congregational Church, 52 Main St.
Laconia
Jan. 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Lakes Region Community College, 379 Belmont Road
Jan. 19, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at Penny Pitou Travel, 55 Canal St.
Jan. 25, 12:30-6 p.m., at Laconia Community Center, 306 Union Ave.
Jan. 26, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at AmeriGas District Office, 1150 Union Ave.
Meredith
Jan. 25, noon-5 p.m., at Interlakes High School, 1 Laker Lane
Tilton
Jan. 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road
Other opportunities in the Lakes Region in Grafton county include:
Bristol
Jan. 15, 1-6 p.m., at Our Lady of Grace Chapel, 2 West Shore Road
Plymouth
Jan. 17, 12:30-6 p.m., at Common Man Inn, 231 Main St.
Locations in Hanover, Lebanon, Lincoln, Lisbon, Littleton, Lyme, and North Haverhill are also open for blood donations throughout January.
Blood drives are also happening in Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford, and Sullivan counties.
