With the mother waking up after her long slumber, spring rains shower her with clean, sparkling water scrubbing away the last vestiges of winter’s grip. What a perfect time to rejuvenate and clean out our bodies too. Spring cleaning is not relegated exclusively for your house....this kind of cleaning is a lot less labor intensive with as many rewards.
As a Clinical Herbalist I have come to realize that supporting the body’s ability to detoxify with herbs and food can be a great tool to use for certain imbalances, but should be done with caution, intention and most important......sparingly. Our body’s have inherent ways of detoxifying and the major organs of elimination include the liver, kidneys, lungs and skin. Our lymphatic system moves toxins out as well, but our toxic environment including the air we breath, the water we drink, & the food we eat has a cumulative effect on these organs causing them work less efficiently. In addition, if you take pharmaceuticals these pathways can become even more less efficient and damaged.
Using herbs gives the body a little help by repairing damage and supporting these organs as well. The plants are built for this! But again, be mindful that too much detoxing is depleting to the body and diminishing to vitality. Along with good, nourishing food, adding a few herbs into your daily routine is all that is necessary. No long fasts, no complicated steps. Here are a few ideas and recipes to get you going.
Cleaning the colon prior to any detoxing programs is ESSENTIAL. If the pipes are clogged, toxins will get backed up in the system only to be reabsorbed later.
Healing Gut Powder
Encapsulate and take two capsules at night for 12 days.
3 parts Oregon Graperoot
.5 parts dried garlic granules
1 part slippery elm bark
1 part marshmallow root
.5 parts cascara sagrada bark
1.5 parts dried ginger
pinch cayenne
1 part flax seeds
1 parts fennel seed
.25 parts activated charcoal
Formulated to gently clean the digestive system including the small and large intestines, and heal gut inflammation. After the 12 days, now it’s time for the rest of the body. Here is my Spring Clean Tea formulated to help support the detox process for all major organs of elimination as well as the lymphatic system. Take 1 quart of the tea daily for 2 weeks. (To make the tea use 1 tablespoon tea mixture per 1 quart water).
2 parts Calendula, 1 part burdock root, 1 part dandelion root, 1 part dandelion leaf, 2 parts nettles, .5 parts yellow dock, .5 parts peppermint, 1 part hibiscus, 1 part red root, .5 part cleavers, 2 parts marshmallow root, 2 parts mullein leaf.
During this time it’s important to eat fresh whole foods: half fruits and veggies daily, a good source of protein and keep it light at night. Not eating 2 or 3 hours before bed can really help the liver do its job since it does so mostly at night. Drink lots of water during the day too, adding in a bit of lemon and perhaps a pinch of cayenne. The cayenne supports the digestive system as well as the heart and circulatory system. The lemon supports the kidneys and liver.
