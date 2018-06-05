MEREDITH — New Hampshire’s day of giving is here and Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc. is asking you to participate. NH Gives is a 24-hour, online fundraising event on June 6–7 to celebrate local nonprofits, build community, amplify the generosity of New Hampshire citizens, and generate excitement about the nonprofit sector.
To make a donation to Community Caregivers and any of the other participating nonprofit organization in our state, go to nhgives.org beginning at 6 p.m. on June 6 and ending at 6 p.m. on June 7. Select Interlakes Community Caregivers and make a donation in any amount to support their mission. The Caregivers page can be reached directly at https://bit.ly/2FcOqu7.
For those who make a donation of $50 or more, three NH Gives partners will provide donor appreciation offers. Common Man Family of Restaurants and Great New Hampshire Restaurants (T-BONES, CJ’s, Cactus Jacks, & Copper Door) will give $10 dining gift cards. Whaleback Mountain will give $10 off a full priced day-lift ticket.
Interlakes Community Caregivers’ award-winning volunteer program provides transportation and other direct services to people in need due to their age, ability, economic situation or life circumstances. Services include rides to medical appointments (both local and long distance), personal appointments, grocery shopping, running errands and more. Services are provided by volunteers at no charge to residents of Meredith, Moultonborough, Center Harbor and Sandwich. These services allow local residents to remain living independently in their own homes with dignity by providing access to health care, nutrition and socialization.
For more information, contact Ann Sprague, Executive Director, at 603-253-9275 or email Director.Caregivers@gmail.com, visit www.InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.org or follow them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.