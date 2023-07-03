What a difference a decade makes. Ten years ago, in the spring and summer of 2013, the idea of expanding Medicaid to provide government-funded health insurance for an additional 50,000 NH residents was on life support.
Today, as the current session of the state Legislature careens toward a June 30 conclusion, expanded Medicaid is about to become a permanent part of the state’s health-care ecosystem. Gov. Chris Sununu supports it as does the Republican-led state Senate, which voted 24-0 in favor.
Such an outcome was far from certain at the advent of Obamacare in 2013. Republicans in the NH Legislature voted to block the state from participating in the federally funded expansion of the health insurance program for low-income Americans, a cornerstone of the Affordable Care Act.
At the time, about 137,000 Granite Staters were eligible for Medicaid under stringent requirements, including very low income and at least one other exacerbating condition, like having a disability or being a single mother. Under expanded Medicaid, low income would be the only requirement, with slightly higher limits resulting in many more eligible participants.
While the state was on the hook for 50% of the costs for traditional Medicaid, the federal government, through the ACA, at first pledged to cover 100% of the costs for the expanded population, declining to 90% by 2020. Democratic-led states jumped at the offer, while most Republican-led states balked. Among the leaders of the opposition in NH was then-Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley. “I’m very skeptical that we should expand Medicaid and I get more skeptical every day as other aspects of Obamacare can’t seem to get implemented,” he said at the time.
Fast-forward to the spring of this year and Bradley, now Senate President, is testifying before both Senate and House committees in favor of permanent expansion, with no sunset provisions. In an op-ed published in statewide media in March he offered this unqualified endorsement:
“Since 2014, New Hampshire has charted its own path in providing expanded access to the Medicaid program for low-income families while protecting New Hampshire taxpayers. This Granite State approach has helped make health care affordable for thousands of people, lowered health-insurance costs, and reduced uncompensated care costs at New Hampshire hospitals, which is a hidden tax passed on to employers and individuals with private insurance. After nine years, Medicaid Expansion has proven to be a success and should continue.”
New Hampshire is certainly not alone in the turnaround on expanded Medicaid. When Medicaid expansion first took effect in 2014, it was only available in 26 states and DC. Since North Carolina approved expansion in March, only 10 states are now holdouts.
“I would say the thing that is causing this to be better received than it was 10 years ago is the fact that we have the numbers and data to support the statement that the program works,” says Alex Walker, president and CEO of Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. “There’s is no question about it. When you look at the number of uninsured patients coming through our facilities today compared to then, it’s a staggering difference.”
The NH Hospital Association reports that costs associated with treating uninsured patients averaged $157 million from 2012 to 2014 but fell to $65 million from 2017 to 2019, after Medicaid Expansion’s implementation and before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The drop in uninsured patients across the state is about 59%,” says Walker. “Here at CMC, a more urban hospital, that number has dropped even more. We’ve seen about a 70% decline between 2014 and 2022 on an inpatient basis.”
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.