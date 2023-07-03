What a difference a decade makes. Ten years ago, in the spring and summer of 2013, the idea of expanding Medicaid to provide government-funded health insurance for an additional 50,000 NH residents was on life support.

Today, as the current session of the state Legislature careens toward a June 30 conclusion, expanded Medicaid is about to become a permanent part of the state’s health-care ecosystem. Gov. Chris Sununu supports it as does the Republican-led state Senate, which voted 24-0 in favor.

