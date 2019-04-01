What is a hernia?
A hernia is a defect, or bulge, in the abdomen or groin due to weaknesses or tears in the abdominal wall. Often, hernias can grow over time, become painful or cause obstruction. Hernias can affect people of all ages, from newborns to adults.
What are some of the causes of hernias?
Some types of hernias have no obvious cause, but some may be caused by:
- increased pressure or a weak spot within the abdomen
- straining during bowel movements or urination
- strenuous activity
- pregnancy
- chronic coughing or sneezing
What are some signs of a hernia?
- A bulge in the area on either side of the pubic bone, which is more noticeable when upright, especially when coughing or straining.
- A burning or aching sensation in the area of the bulge.
- Pain, discomfort, weakness, or pressure in the groin, especially when bending over, coughing or lifting.
- Occasionally for men, there may be pain and swelling around the testicles.
- In infants, parents may notice the hernia is visible when the infant is crying, coughing or straining. The baby might also be cranky and have less appetite than usual.
- Much like babies, in older children, a hernia may be more apparent when they are coughing, crying, straining or standing upright.
How a hernia be fixed?
Hernias repairs are quite common. In fact, more than 1,000,000 hernia repairs are performed in the U.S each year, typically through surgery with a general surgeon. The type of hernia repair should always be discussed with a surgeon, because each case is different and the repair should be customized to a patient's specific needs.
How quick is recovery?
Recovery depends on the type of hernia that is repaired. However, it often involves some time off work, limited weight lifting and medications for pain control. It is important to understand that the surgical technique and recovery are always patient and physician dependent.
What should someone do if they think they have a hernia?
Contact a primary care provider or general surgeon. LRGHealthcare has many PCPs currently accepting new patients in the areas of pediatrics, family medicine and internal medicine. And, in the area of general surgery, there are four general surgeons, including Dr. Andrew Ray, with the skills and experience to address patient needs.
To find a PCP, visit lrgh.org. For more information on general surgery at LRGHealthcare, visit lrgh.org/GeneralSurgery, or call the Laconia Clinic at 603-524-5151.
