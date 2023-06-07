TILTON — Little things matter so much for those receiving care. Beyond actual treatment, a smile, a helping hand or a casual conversation can be very welcoming and meaningful to those in need of care. It’s these and other elements that spawned the Healthcare Heroes community effort over three years ago to recognize dedicated individuals in health care who go above and beyond the call of duty when caring for patients and providing them with all the essentials needed to help them heal.
To shine a light on the work done not only on the front line but behind the scenes so that care can be delivered and maintained, regional 2023 NH Healthcare Heroes were recently selected. In the Lakes Region, Heather Sparano, volunteer services coordinator at New Hampshire Veterans Home, was named a NH Healthcare Hero at a recent pinning ceremony.
“Healthcare Heroes exist in all facets of this large and critical sector of our economy,” said Roxie Severance, healthcare sector advisor for the New Hampshire Sector Partnerships Initiative. “Positions such as nurses, doctors, dentists and paramedics as well as those who cook, clean and help patients in other ways are all crucial to helping communities thrive and ensuring residents are cared for. As a way of recognizing them for all that they do, we wanted to share their inspirational stories and recognize them for their hard work and dedication. Congratulations to all the amazing winners and runners-up.”
One Healthcare Hero and a runner-up from seven regions across New Hampshire were recently selected through nominations submitted by colleagues, family, friends and patients. In total, 30 Healthcare Heroes and 49 runners-up have been recognized since the program’s inception.
Here’s what Heather’s nominator said about her: “Heather is dedicated to putting a smile on the faces of all she encounters — resident veterans, volunteers and colleagues, alike. Her compassion for our longterm-care residents is undeniably patient-focused. Her servant’s heart is as large as they come.”
