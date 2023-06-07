Heather Sparano

Left, Heather Sparano is recognized as the Lakes Region Healthcare Hero, standing with colleague Patty Copeland. (Courtesy photo/NH Healthcare Heroes)

TILTON — Little things matter so much for those receiving care. Beyond actual treatment, a smile, a helping hand or a casual conversation can be very welcoming and meaningful to those in need of care. It’s these and other elements that spawned the Healthcare Heroes community effort over three years ago to recognize dedicated individuals in health care who go above and beyond the call of duty when caring for patients and providing them with all the essentials needed to help them heal.

To shine a light on the work done not only on the front line but behind the scenes so that care can be delivered and maintained, regional 2023 NH Healthcare Heroes were recently selected. In the Lakes Region, Heather Sparano, volunteer services coordinator at New Hampshire Veterans Home, was named a NH Healthcare Hero at a recent pinning ceremony.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.