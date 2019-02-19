FRANKLIN — February is American Heart Month, and there are many easy choices to make to help improve heart health, like quitting smoking, exercising and eating better. There are 16.3 million Americans who have coronary heart disease. New research published this January from the Canadian Medical Association Journal shows that even those who survive a serious a heart attack are more likely to have lasting reductions in quality of life and reduced ability to work and earn income. The study found a mean earning decline of above $3,800 after a heart attack, over $11,000 after a cardiac arrest, and over $13,000 after a stroke. The income effects were the worse for those with lower earnings, had other health conditions, needed mechanical ventilation or had longer hospital stays, and the effects persisted for at least three years after the cardiac event.
Krystin Albert, clinical Manager at Franklin VNA & Hospice noted, “We focus on chronic disease management with our clients, including all forms of heart disease. People need to understand that it’s not only to prevent sudden death, but also to keep them able to enjoy their life. This study supports what we educate our own patients about.”
This February, steps to improve heart health include eating seven servings of vegetables a day, talk to a doctor about the best level of exercise to begin, and quit smoking. For more tips on leading a heart-healthy lifestyle, visit www.cdc.gov/tobacco/quit_smoking, www.nhlbi.gov/health/educational/hearttruth, and www.heart.org.
For more information, call Franklin VNA & Hospice at 603-934-3454, or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
