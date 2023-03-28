GILFORD — Hearing Enhancement Centers now offers Audibel’s new technology, Intrigue AI. It’s the only hearing technology system to feature all-new processor, sound, industrial design, fitting software and patient experience.

“Hearing Enhancement Centers understands the significant role in our emotional well-being and physical health. Intrigue AI is the best sounding, best performing hearing aid available,” said Al Langley, owner of Hearing Enhancement Centers. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.