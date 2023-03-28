GILFORD — Hearing Enhancement Centers now offers Audibel’s new technology, Intrigue AI. It’s the only hearing technology system to feature all-new processor, sound, industrial design, fitting software and patient experience.
“Hearing Enhancement Centers understands the significant role in our emotional well-being and physical health. Intrigue AI is the best sounding, best performing hearing aid available,” said Al Langley, owner of Hearing Enhancement Centers.
The all-new neuro processor features advanced processor technology which mimics the function of the central auditory system through a deep neural network on-chip accelerator and automatic functions. Intrigue AI hearing aids mimic the cerebral cortex of the brain to more quickly and accurately “fill in” the gaps when patients’ hearing is impaired.
They make over 80 million personalized adjustments every hour, designed to help wearers distinguish words and speech more intuitively and naturally, hear soft sounds without distracting noise, and reduce the effort it takes to listen and hear.
Audibel’s new neuro sound technology offers an additive compression system that synthesizes the signals from slow and fast compression systems for optimized perceptual outcomes, like the neural fibers that code different information for the brain.
Intrigue AI also features a sleek, discreet and stylish aesthetic product design that’s durable and comfortable for all-day wear, helping reduce the stigma around hearing care technology.
Intrigue AI includes RIC RT, the industry’s longest-lasting RIC rechargeable hearing aid on the market. The battery holds up to 50 hours on a single charge. The new mRIC R has the second longest-lasting RIC rechargeable battery life, with up to 40 hours on a single charge. A custom rechargeable product has the highest custom battery life in the industry with up to 36 hours on a single charge.
The new My Audibel App gives patients full control over their hearing aids, plus the ability to get helpful tips, track their health, and access intelligent features designed to simplify their lives.
For more information or to set up an appointment, call 800-755-6460 or visit hearclearnow.com.
