GILFORD — Growing research shows a direct connection between better hearing and overall health and wellness. Hearing Enhancement Centers now offer the very latest in advanced hearing technology that is also easy for patients to use. Audibel’s Arc AI is the hearing industry’s innovative line of hearing aids, designed to fit each patient’s unique hearing loss.
“Hearing Enhancement Centers understands that new technology can be a bit overwhelming to use and understand. Arc AI is designed to give patients not only the best sounding hearing aid, but an effortless user experience,” said Al Langley, Owner, Hearing Enhancement Centers. “We’re here to help our patients every step of the way. Through our partnership with Audibel, we aim to better serve our patients, who deserve best-in-class technology that allows them to hear better and live better.”
Arc AI is built on Audibel Sound, a ground-breaking technology created by years of refining Audibel’s research and science-based algorithms to power high-fidelity audio, which is modeled after the human auditory system. Like the brain, Audibel Sound is designed to automatically suppress background noise and increase speech audibility and intelligibility with machine learning technology.
“In 2018, we reinvented the hearing aid with Via AI,” said Audibel Chief Technology Officer Achin Bhowmik, Ph.D. “Today, the smartest hearing aid just got smarter. For example, every single hour, an Arc AI hearing device will make 55 million adjustments — automatically. And we aren’t done yet. The next 18 months from Audibel will redefine hearing healthcare for the decade ahead.”
As the world leader in custom manufacturing, Audibel is also proud to introduce the industry’s smallest 2.4 GHz CIC, as part of the Arc AI line of hearing aids.
“Craftsmanship is something of a lost art,” said Chief Audiology Officer Sara Burdak, Au.D. “At Audibel, Bill Austin pioneered the concept that designing and manufacturing hearing aids requires excellence. Our engineers have continued that long-standing tradition of hand-crafted excellence by dedicating themselves to create smaller, more powerful and longer-lasting devices every single day.”
Additional features of the Arc AI product family include:
• 40% reduction in noise energy compared to our previous technology
• Additional refinement of Edge Mode
• Fall Alert and Voice Reminders at all technology tiers
• Thrive usability enhancements
• TeleHear™ first and follow-up fit additions
The combination of these features creates an effortless hearing experience for users. Arc AI’s always-on and always automatic approach delivers realistic and genuine sound quality in every environment, without the need to do anything extra.
For more information about Audibel, visit Audibel.com
