MANCHESTER — Cold weather often has people reaching for comfort food, and that comfort food isn’t always the best for the body. A healthy diet and lifestyle are the best weapons in the fight against heart disease, the number one killer of Americans. March is National Nutrition Month and the American Heart Association is urging those in the Granite State to be Healthy For Good. Healthy For Good is the American Heart Association’s new movement to inspire Americans to focus on small, incremental changes that can create a difference for generations to come.
When hunger strikes, it’s a good idea to have healthy snacks nearby to avoid unhealthy temptations. Plan ahead for healthy snacking and include foods rich in fiber, like whole grains, nuts, vegetables, and fruits; potassium, like oranges, potatoes, cantaloupe; and omega-3 fatty acids, like a mix of walnuts, pumpkin seeds and ground flaxseeds to sprinkle on meals or eat as a snack. Try colorful foods to get antioxidant-rich flavonoids in a daily diet.
The American Heart Association recommends eating a wide variety of nutritious foods daily. Incorporating simple, small changes can make a big difference in living a healthier life and can help prevent obesity, diabetes, heart disease and stroke.
“Today’s focus on nutrition goes beyond basic food choices and really focuses on whole body wellness,” said Anne L’Heureux RD, LD, Hannaford online dietitian. “Focusing on foods that make us feel at our best can help balance all aspects of our lives.”
To snack the sensible way, choose nutrient-rich snacks like those listed below.
When craving something crunchy, try:
• Apples
• Carrot and celery sticks
• Radishes
To quench thirst try:
• Fruit-infused Water
• Unsweetened juices
• Fat-free milk
For a health-conscious munching snack, try:
• Unsalted seeds and nuts
• Low-fat or fat-free yogurt
• Low-fat or fat-free cheese
When craving something sweet, try:
• Baked apple
• Fresh fruit
• Thin slice of angel food cake
Hannaford Supermarkets supports of the New Hampshire Heart Walk. To learn more, visit nhheartwalk.org.
To get involved with the American Heart Association, check out the New Hampshire Heart Ball on April 13, at Wentworth by the Sea in New Castle. Visit nhheartball.heart.org for more information.
For more information about the American Heart Association, visit heart.org and strokeassociation.org, connect on Facebook or Twitter, or call 800-AHA-USA1.
