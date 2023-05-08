Maintaining healthy habits can play a huge role in enhancing the wellbeing of seniors and their overall quality of life — physically and mentally. Research has shown a healthy routine can sharpen the minds of aging adults and reduce their risk of depression and cognitive decline.

According to a 2022 study in JAMA Psychiatry, adults 65 and older who rose before 7 a.m. and stayed active during the day were less likely to experience depression symptoms. The study also found they performed better on cognitive tests that measured memory and thinking.

