HealthFirst Family Care Center, with sites in Laconia and Franklin, will celebrate National Health Center Week Aug. 9-15.
Community health centers provide team-based preventive and primary care services. HealthFirst’s integrated health care model is designed to address the needs of the whole person, not just physical health. The model does so by coordinating wraparound services including assistance with social supports, food insecurity, mental health, substance use, homelessness, and poverty.
HealthFirst’s Chief Executive Officer Russell Keene said, “Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am proud to say that HealthFirst’s staff continues to come to work daily to serve our patients. We had to pivot quickly to address the way we provided care to patients in the community which was done primarily through telehealth. Although in-person appointments are resuming, new check-in protocols, patient workflows and cleaning practices have been instituted to ensure our patients' safety.”
As the response to COVID-19 continues, HealthFirst and community health centers across the country recognize their staff during National Health Center Week and every day.
For more information or to make an appointment, call the Laconia office at 603-366-1070 or the Franklin office at 603-934-1464.
