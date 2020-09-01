LACONIA — HealthFirst Family Care Center, Inc. was recently named to lead the development of a Regional Action Committee to assist in preventing human trafficking in the Lakes Region. The New Hampshire Human Trafficking Collaborative Task Force intends to develop committees across the state to fight the spread of sex and labor trafficking of children and adults. Like other states and nations around the globe, human trafficking has become a large, profit-making business producing billions of dollars in activities a year.
“The task force has done a great job serving as the New Hampshire hub for combatting human trafficking; however to be even more effective in their outreach, a shift is occurring to operate within the local communities given that local outreach workers, mental health and heath care providers, schools, neighbors and others are the ones doing the day to day work of identifying, preventing and responding to human trafficking. The New Hampshire Human Trafficking Collaborative Task Force is proud to partner with the Lakes Region and HealthFirst Family Care Center of Laconia as they initiate a local, community-based response,” said Rebecca Ayling, project director of NHHTCTF.
A Regional Action Committee is a community outreach endeavor that engages individuals and organizations in awareness, prevention, training and advocacy activities around human trafficking. The local committee will establish a steering committee to convene public forums and events to help the community become better informed and involved in preventing human trafficking. The RAC will have training and leadership consultation for their community, organizational and law enforcement partners through NHHTCTF.
The Lakes Region RAC will be coordinated by Rebecca Pearce, behavioral health specialist at HealthFirst. Once the steering committee is selected, they will determine how best to offer a community orientation to human trafficking, the NHHTCTF, and identify goals.
“We are aware there is a presence of human trafficking in the state of New Hampshire and forming a RAC is a great opportunity for local community members and service organizations to get involved in raising awareness and combatting human trafficking within our community. The RAC plans to engage 23 rural townships in the Lakes Region starting first in Laconia, Tilton, and Franklin,” said Pearce.
For more information on the Lakes Region RAC, contact Rebecca Pearce at rpearce@healthfirstfamily.org or 603-366-1070, ext. 437. To contact the New Hampshire Human Trafficking Collaborative Task Force, email nhtaskforcedirector@gmail.com or visit nhhumantraffickingtaskforce.com.
