LACONIA — Life Line Screening will offer health screenings to detect the risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane in Laconia, on Thursday, March 14.
The screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.
• Diabetes risk.
• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis.
• Kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Screenings are accessible for those with wheelchairs or trouble walking, with free parking.
Screening packages start at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Ask about the Wellness Gold Membership Program, which allows customers to get all the screenings they need now, but pay $19.95 a month.
Pre-registration is required. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.
