PLYMOUTH — The old adage "forewarned is forearmed" is a way of saying that people can prepare for something they know is going to happen. As with any cliche, there is an element of truth to it, but it doesn't tell the whole story. Life is messy and there are many variables, so fool-proof preparation is unlikely.
When considering the wide range of experience of human loss, there is a phenomenon called "anticipatory grief." It refers to the grieving and mourning that one undergoes when there is an expected and impending loss. A common example is learning that the end-point of treatment for a terminal illness has been reached, and a patient is at the end of their life. If the patient is able to comprehend this news, both they and their support system of family and friends and other caregivers will probably experience anticipatory grief. Death is likely, but the time is unknown.
Because there is a big element of not knowing to this experience, the grieving before the loss has features that distinguish it from the grief after the loss. Added to the now-familiar categories popularized by Elizabeth Kubler-Ross, denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance, are feelings of dread, uncertainty, powerlessness, and disorientation. There is often a feeling that this has no shape, form, or definition; it is ambiguous and nebulous. At first there might be something that feels like temporary relief, which, depending on the duration of the in-between experience, can morph into weary frustration. As time stretches, the burden of caregiving and endurance become heavier. These auxiliary losses of awareness, independence, strength, and functionality deepen vulnerability to an event that has not yet happened. Fatigue, impatience, avoidance, reluctance, and an overall depletion of emotional and physical resources can occur.
In a best-case scenario, the in-between time can offer opportunities for the patient to get their affairs in order, to address unfinished business, say goodbye, prepare spiritually for death, and even plan their own memorial service. Caregivers can learn more about their loved one's illness, seek resources for help and support, and plan for their own self-care. The caregiver or loved one may not want or choose not to do these things, which can make the time more challenging.
Anticipatory grief is not restricted to death. People can also grieve job loss, health and medical changes, divorce, and loss of independence. Such experiences are not life-threatening, but curtail familiar patterns in significant ways. People must relearn how to live while waiting for the particular event of loss and change.
In the current circumstances of living through the COVID-19 pandemic, there are elements of anticipatory grief. As with the experience of a death, something has happened to alter daily life. Everyone has had to adapt and adjust while hoping for a resolution which has yet to be discovered, and living with various losses imposed by the event. There is an uncomfortable vagueness to the situation. With a death, people have an idea of what needs to be done, like settling the estate, canceling credit cards, and closing bank accounts. With the ongoing pandemic, things aren't clear, direct, or explicit. The notion of a new normal brings with it the possibility that there may be some patterns of living that will not be able to be recovered. It is an experience of anticipatory grief on a global scale. It's a hard place to be, and it may still last a while.
As with any grief reaction, there are things people can do to help themselves through the process. Reaching out to others for support is essential to relieve feelings of isolation and aloneness. Sustaining patterns of self-care is also important, like eating well, sleeping and resting, and exercising. Indulging in recreational interests and activities keeps vitality and creativity alive, like walking, running, playing sports, working on a hobby, listening to music, reading a novel, working on a craft project, trying a new recipe, watching movies, playing board games, or gardening.
Guy Tillson, MDiv. MA, is hospice chaplain and bereavement counselor for Pemi-Baker Community Health. He can be reached at gtillson@pbhha.org or 603-536-2232, ext. 218. For more information, visit pbhha.org.
