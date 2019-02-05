MOULTONBOROUGH — Harvest Church of the Lakes Region is sponsoring Grief Share, a small group gathering to help people move from grief toward healing. It’s a safe place to find comfort and support while exploring how to journey effectively through grief without getting stuck, to discover how faith can transform grief into strength and a future with a hope.
The group will use weekly videos with helpful information and personal stories from experienced grief recovery experts, workbook-led discussions, daily readings and personal study. The group will also offer the sharing of a small meal together each week, like soup, salad, bread and a light dessert.
Grief Share will meet weekly, beginning Feb. 11, from 4-6 p.m. at 193 Ossipee Mountain Road. Contact Stephany Cameron at 603-707-0434 for more information and to sign up.
