CONCORD — Granite VNA is welcomes Amy Kucera MS, OTR/L, COS-C, CEAS, who will become the new manager of quality for the organization. Kucera is assuming the role from Maureen Hanlon, who is retiring in June after 13 years with the agency. In this position, Kucera will oversee Granite VNA’s quality improvement initiatives, ensuring the delivery of safe, effective, and compassionate care for the agency’s clients and their families.
“Amy brings an impressive clinical background and a commitment to quality improvement,” says Granite VNA vice president of education and quality Tammi Mozier, MBA, PT, ATC, COS-C. “I’m looking forward to working with her to ensure Granite VNA sets the standard for not only providing the best care but also being the best place to work.”
Kucera is a board-certified occupational therapist with degrees from Seton Hall University and Tufts University. She has more than 20 years experience as an occupational therapist — with significant time in the home care setting — as well as multiple specialty certifications. Kucera has served as the quality assurance/quality improvement manager for Healthy at Home in Nashua since 2015.
Granite VNA serves 82 communities throughout the Capital Region and Central New Hampshire. It has offices in Concord, Laconia, and Wolfeboro and has also operated Hospice House in Concord since 1994.
“The talent and dedication of the staff and caregivers at Granite VNA is inspiring,” says Kucera. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of all this agency does for our communities.”
Granite VNA has been providing home care, hospice care, palliative care, pediatric and maternal child health services, and wellness programming to New Hampshire residents since 1899. To learn more about Granite VNA, visit granitevna.org.
