CONCORD — Granite VNA is welcomes Amy Kucera MS, OTR/L, COS-C, CEAS, who will become the new manager of quality for the organization. Kucera is assuming the role from Maureen Hanlon, who is retiring in June after 13 years with the agency. In this position, Kucera will oversee Granite VNA’s quality improvement initiatives, ensuring the delivery of safe, effective, and compassionate care for the agency’s clients and their families.

“Amy brings an impressive clinical background and a commitment to quality improvement,” says Granite VNA vice president of education and quality Tammi Mozier, MBA, PT, ATC, COS-C. “I’m looking forward to working with her to ensure Granite VNA sets the standard for not only providing the best care but also being the best place to work.”

