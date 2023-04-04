Granite VNA Community Health educator Brooke Noonan

Granite VNA Community Health educator Brooke Noonan introduces the PATHS program to residents at Heritage Terrace in Belmont, New Hampshire. (Courtesy photo)

CONCORD — Granite VNA’s successful PATHS program is now available to residents of Belmont’s Heritage Terrace housing complex, in partnership with Community Action Program. PATHS stands for positive aging through home supports and the program is designed to help older adults stay active while managing chronic health conditions from home.

“For many older adults, a little bit of support is all they need to live full, independent lives,” says Jennifer Brechtel, CHES, director of community health at Granite VNA. “PATHS provides the resources and encouragement needed to help people thrive.”

