CONCORD — Granite VNA’s successful PATHS program is now available to residents of Belmont’s Heritage Terrace housing complex, in partnership with Community Action Program. PATHS stands for positive aging through home supports and the program is designed to help older adults stay active while managing chronic health conditions from home.
“For many older adults, a little bit of support is all they need to live full, independent lives,” says Jennifer Brechtel, CHES, director of community health at Granite VNA. “PATHS provides the resources and encouragement needed to help people thrive.”
Since 2017, PATHS has provided resources and a team of caregivers to Friedman Court II in Concord, a CATCH Neighborhood Housing facility. Residents in the voluntary program receive an in-person assessment with a wellness nurse, a customized living plan and nutrition support from a community health educator, and regular check-ins to make sure they are meeting and maintaining their goals. When necessary, older adults are also connected with appropriate social services.
“I look forward to this partnership with Granite VNA,” says Judy Vallari, RSC, resident service coordinator at Heritage Terrace. “This is such a great opportunity for the people who live here. I am excited to collaborate with Brooke Noonan, community health educator, and Anne LaForce, RN, to offer residents wellness programs and a medical professional who will be here on a weekly basis and can respond to their health concerns and answer questions.”
Providing high quality wellness programming such as PATHS is central to Granite VNA’s community mission. In addition to one-on-one attention, older adults can participate in group and online programs on topics such as aging, healthy lifestyles, advance care planning, grieving and bereavement, and caregiving. All programs are free of charge and offered in a relaxed and fun environment.
