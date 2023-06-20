Devoted to education and families

Granite VNA president and CEO Beth Slepian, right, presents the Kay Sidway Award for devotion to the education, nurturing and well-being of families to this year's recipient, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire executive director Chris Emond. (Courtesy photo)

CONCORD — Granite VNA recently held its annual Passion for Caring fundraising event at The Barn at Bull Meadow. The organization's largest fundraiser brought in over $52,000 to support the agency’s home, health and hospice care services across 82 communities in the state.

More than 125 Passion for Caring attendees enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, and entered bids in the annual silent auction.

