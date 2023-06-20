Granite VNA president and CEO Beth Slepian, right, presents the Kay Sidway Award for devotion to the education, nurturing and well-being of families to this year's recipient, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire executive director Chris Emond. (Courtesy photo)
CONCORD — Granite VNA recently held its annual Passion for Caring fundraising event at The Barn at Bull Meadow. The organization's largest fundraiser brought in over $52,000 to support the agency’s home, health and hospice care services across 82 communities in the state.
More than 125 Passion for Caring attendees enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, and entered bids in the annual silent auction.
Now in its 26th year, the Kay Sidway Award is presented annually at the Passion for Caring event to an individual devoted to the education, nurturing and well-being of families in any one of the communities served by Granite VNA. This year's recipient was Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire's executive director Chris Emond.
Emond was nominated by his colleagues for his exceptional efforts to ensure that affordable childcare was available during and since the pandemic, while raising the bar for training, benefits and continuing education for childcare providers. He has expanded the club’s early childhood education offerings and extended school age programming into more rural communities throughout Central New Hampshire.
Granite VNA President and CEO Beth Slepian presented the award to Emond at the Boys & Girls Club in Concord in April.
The Kay Sidway Award was initially presented in 1998 to longtime Concord area educator Kay Sidway to honor her extraordinary dedication to the children of the Concord community. Emond joins an impressive group of Sidway Award recipients that includes the late state Rep. Mary Stuart Gile, Amanda Grady Sexton and Kathleen McGuire.
Granite VNA extends thanks to Passion for Caring event lead sponsor Cambridge Trust Company of New Hampshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.